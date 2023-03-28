iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 838,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,791. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

