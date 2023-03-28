iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Reduced by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,100 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 33.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,425. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

