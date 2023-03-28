iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,511,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,682,841 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $50.29.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
