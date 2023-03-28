iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Raised by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,478,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. 116,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

