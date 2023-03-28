iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.