iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

