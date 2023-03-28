iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 152.7% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the February 28th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 536,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,854. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,126,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

