iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,783,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,773. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

