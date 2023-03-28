iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,800. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

