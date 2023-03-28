iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

