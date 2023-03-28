iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

