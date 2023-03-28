iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

