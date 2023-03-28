iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

