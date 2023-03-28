iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
