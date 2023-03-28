iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

