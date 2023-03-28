iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

