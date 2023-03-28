iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

