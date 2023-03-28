iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

REZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

