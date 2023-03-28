iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,475. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

