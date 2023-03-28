iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

IWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 45,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.91 and its 200 day moving average is $223.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

