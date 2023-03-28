iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,658. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.