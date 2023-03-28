iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

