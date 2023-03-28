iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.