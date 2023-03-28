iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 101,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 52,551 shares.The stock last traded at $128.12 and had previously closed at $127.80.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $757.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

