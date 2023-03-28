Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Down 16.2 %

OTCMKTS:JPOTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

