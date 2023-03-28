Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.08

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

