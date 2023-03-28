Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$244.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$211.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.