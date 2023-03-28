J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $146.28 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

