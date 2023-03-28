John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 68,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,994. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.