John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Up 4%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 326,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 86,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

John Lewis of Hungerford Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.10. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.15.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

