JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Capricorn Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
