JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Technip Energies Price Performance
OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.42.
About Technip Energies
