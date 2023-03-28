JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

About Technip Energies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.