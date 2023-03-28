JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Reduced by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 464,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,996. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

