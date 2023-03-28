K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.16. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

