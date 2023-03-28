Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KRYAY traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $117.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

