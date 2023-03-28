Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $861,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. 3,188,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,901. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

