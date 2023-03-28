Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 214,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,992. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

