Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 24 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.20. The stock had a trading volume of 264,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

