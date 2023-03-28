Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 63 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2,266.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 70,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,861,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $175.03. 1,133,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

