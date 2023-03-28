Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 247,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KBAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimball International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kimball International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of KBAL stock remained flat at $12.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 711,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

