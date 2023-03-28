Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

