Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.