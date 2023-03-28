Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.87. 17,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

