Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

