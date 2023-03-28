Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.46 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.08% of APi Group worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 268.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

