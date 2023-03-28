Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

