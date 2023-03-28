Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 5,216 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 4.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.22% of MasTec worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Up 2.8 %

MTZ stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.81 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

