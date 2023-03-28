Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
