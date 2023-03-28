K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 986.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF remained flat at $20.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

