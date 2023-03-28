K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 91.6% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 986.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF remained flat at $20.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $38.60.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
