KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James lowered KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
