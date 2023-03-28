Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $91,000.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 61,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,158. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.